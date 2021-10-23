'Serious' crash involving car and motorcycle closes road on Shropshire border

By David StubbingsTelfordPublished:

A crash involving a car and motorbike has closed a road on the border between Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Eccleshall Road, Forton. Photo: Simon Tebb
The collision occurred near The Swan at Forton on the A519 Eccleshall Road in Forton, near Newport, shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Officers from both Staffordshire and West Mercia Police have been called to the scene, along with a crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and air ambulance.

A spokesman for the fire service said a crew from Newport were called about a collision between a car and a motorcycle at 3.17pm

They also confirmed the road has been closed.

Telford Cops have also tweeted describing the crash as 'serious', and warning motorists to avoid the area if possible, as have Newport Cops.

