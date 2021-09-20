Wrekin Rowers heading from the High Street to the high seas

The Wrekin Rowers meet Wellington Town Crier Liam McGrath. From left are Gary Richards, Stuart Shepherd and Stuart Richards

The Wrekin Rowers will be taking on the 'world's toughest race', the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, starting on December 12.

On Saturday the crew – Stuart Shepherd and Martin Skehan, together with brothers Gary and Stuart Richards, were in Wellington to meet people and talk about the challenge ahead.

The crew are raising money for the Severn Hospice and the RNIB – with a target of £100,000. So far they have raised £74,629.96.

Mr Shepherd said they had enjoyed the chance to get out and talk about the challenge with the public.

He said: "We have been supported fantastically by local businesses so it was a way of saying thank you to them and giving people a chance to take a look at the boat themselves."

He said there had been a positive reaction from those who stopped to talk – although plenty said they were mad to take on the challenge.

Mr Shepherd said: "Most people thought we were crazy and once they got their heads around what we are doing I think they were pretty amazed that four guys are going to be rowing for pretty much 50 days across the Atlantic."

He added that it had been great to meet people and share their enthusiasm for the challenge – and to outline the importance of raising money for the Severn Hospice.

He said: "I think it is really important for us being as we are all Shropshire people, that we can share this. We are doing it, although we want a challenge, we are doing it for the people of Shropshire to raise money for a charity that is so important for people across the county."

The team are now in the process of getting ready for the task ahead, practicing packing 900 meals into the boat, which will be shipped out to the start line during the third week of October.

People who want to find out more about the challenge can do so at wrekin-rowers.com.