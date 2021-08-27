Eight refugees from Afghan crisis resettled in Telford as council pledges to help interpreters and families

Families are being evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan

Britain is racing to evacuate thousands of people from Kabul's airport who have supported the UK before Western troops leave the country on August 31.

Telford & Wrekin Council says eight refugees have been resettled in the borough so far and the authority is keeping in contact with the Home Office to source accommodation for another 17 people.

In a statement released today, Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Telford & Wrekin Council responded back in June to requests for support from the Home Office as part of the planned evacuation of Afghan interpreters and those who supported our UK forces.

"Permanent accommodation is being sought in the borough for a maximum of 25 Afghan interpreters and their families, who are particularly vulnerable due to their work supporting British forces during the conflict.

"To date, a total of eight people have been resettled and the council remains in contact with the Home Office to source accommodation for the remaining 17.

"Councils right across the country have also pledged their support to welcome refugees following the government’s confirmation that they will provide funding for local authorities for the costs of accommodating refugees, including education and health funding."

The authority, together with Shropshire Council, are taking in families as part of the Government's Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), which aims to resettle 20,000 "at risk" Afghans, including 5,000 this year.

Anyone who wishes to make any donations for the arriving Afghan refugees is asked to contact Telford Crisis Support or Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council, which are also helping residents in need within the borough.

For Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council, email hello@interfaithtelford.org or telephone 07545 023519.

Donations can be dropped off at the Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council community hub, in New Street, Wellington.

People are asked to call or email in advance.