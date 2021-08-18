Council to offer support for Afghanistan refugees

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is working with the Home Office to help those fleeing Afghanistan

Telford & Wrekin Council said it would be giving priority to the groups most at risk – including women and girls, and those who have supported UK armed forces.

It has also called on the government to provide local authorities with the funding to support incoming refugees.

A spokesman for the Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Like many across the world, we have watched recent events unfold in Afghanistan and have been shocked by the desperate measures that ordinary families are taking to escape Taliban rule.

“Telford & Wrekin Council, along with all authorities across the UK, will be working with the Home Office to offer safety to refugees from Afghanistan and to support them to settle in the borough. We will be giving priority to those groups who are most at risk, including women and girls, and those who have supported UK armed forces.

“Work to welcome those seeking safety has already started and we are working hard with partners across the West Midlands region to overcome the very real logistical challenges involved and to ensure that any specialist support needed is in place.