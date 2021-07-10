Telford 'Granaldo' has boots back on ready to cheer on England in Euro final

Granaldo, aka Violet Slater from Telford, and grandson Kodi Slater are backing England to beat Italy

"Granaldo", aka 85-year-old Violet Slater from Telford, will be cheering on the Three Lions with her grandson Kodi, 12, as manager Gareth Southgate tries to plot a path to glory.

Violet has predicted a 3-1 victory for England after praising the England team's hard work throughout the tournament and describing Southgate as "terrific".

Violet appeared on Soccer AM after achieving viral fame when videos of her scoring volleys and performing trick shots from her wheelchair were seen around the world.

Watching England's first major final in 55 years was in doubt for Violet after she caught Covid and was struggling with ill health.

But fortunately she is on the mend, and was able to sing Sweet Caroline with Kodi after Wednesday night's semi-final victory over Denmark.

As well as getting her scoring boots back on, she has been pumping iron in the gym to build her strength back up.

Her son Phil said: "She really struggled with the lockdowns, but she's making great progress now. A lot of people don't know how bad she got, but she's really improving.

Violet and Kodi predicted 3-1 and 2-1 wins respectively

"The football has helped, she's been enjoying it a lot. She's been doing football challenges and she's really excited. Let's just hope we win."