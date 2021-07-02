'Please behave': Warning to fans ahead of England's Ukraine clash

Fans will be cheering England on in pubs, beer gardens and homes

Saturday sees England's players looking to book the country's first spot in a Euro semi-final since 1996.

Scores of supporters are expected to flock to pubs and friends' houses to watch the game, which kicks off at 8pm.

Ahead of the clash, local police have asked people to sake a safe and responsible approach to their viewing plans – and warned they will take action against people breaking the remaining guidelines if they have to.

Chief Inspector Jessica Loxley-Clark, of West Mercia Police, said: “It’s great news England has got through to the quarter-finals of the Euros and we want everyone to enjoy watching the match against Ukraine on Saturday evening.

“However, it’s important people remember we are still in the midst of a pandemic and with the upsurge in cases due to the Delta variant everyone needs to continue to abide by the Covid-19 restrictions.

“We, like other forces across the country, have policing plans in place at this time and will use appropriate legislation if required.

“It’s an exciting time for sport in England and the nation as we move along the roadmap out of lockdown but we need to take those steps safely and responsibly.”

Currently people are still only allowed to meet indoors in groups of six, or with one other household.

The government says that social distancing with family and friends is now a matter of personal judgement – although caution is advised.

Pubs are also allowed to serve seated customers indoors – with boozers across the county seeing bumper trade as post lockdown punters enjoy a chance to get out and support their side.

The police warning comes amid a rise in the number of Covid cases across the county.

The latest figures from public health officials in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin both showed big jumps in the number of infections.

In Telford & Wrekin they had risen by 123 to 290, for the most recent seven days recorded, while Shropshire had seen a 144 per cent increase on the previous week, with 274 new cases.