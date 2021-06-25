Reservist to celebrate Armed Forces Day after six month tour

Trooper James Taylor Trooper James Taylor with colleagues in Poland Trooper James Taylor with colleagues in Poland

Trooper James Taylor, 28, belongs to D Squadron The Royal Yeomanry, based at Dawley Bank in Telford.

James, who was born and brought up in Telford, going to Thomas Telford School, deployed with fellow Army reservists from his Shropshire unit to Poland.

They joined other Royal Yeomanry troops and the 1st The Queens Dragoon Guards to form Cassino Squadron.

This squadron was a key part of the UK’s support to NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence.

In Poland, which was his first operational deployment, James was a crew member of a Jackal armoured command vehicle.

The troops took part in multi-national training exercises and also completed a cold-weather operators’ course that saw them building shelters out of pine and birch and taking an ice-cold plunge into a lake to learn about cold-water shock, managing hypothermic conditions and practising re-warming techniques.

He said: "I really enjoyed the whole experience and one of the highlights was the extreme cold weather course. But it was a bit chilly when we entered the frozen water!

"Serving in the Reserves has allowed me to achieve the best of both worlds, by having a successful civilian career as well as enjoying the action-packed lifestyle in the Army."

James said he had a keen interest in joining the military from a young age and has gained many skills and experienced opportunities as an Army reservist that have helped his civilian career.

In his civilian life he works for Telford and Wrekin Council as a customer service advisor.

During his time with the Army Reserves, Telford and Wrekin council has been very supportive of his military commitments, providing him with an extra ten days’ paid specialist leave to help his military training and development.

D Squadron The Royal Yeomanry operates as a Light Cavalry unit and is equipped with Jackal Armoured vehicles and offers a range of Army Reserve career opportunities such as medic, chef, logistic support and personnel services roles.