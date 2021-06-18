It's coming home? Not if Shropshire's Scots pipe up!

Getting ready for England v Scotland are (left to right): Heather Wainwright, 14, Abi Buttery, 15, Ethan Fulton, 12, Caroline Fulton, 14, and Mr Ian Pool

The Three Lions host the Auld Enemy at Wembley in the hotly-anticipated Euro's group stage match. Endless re-runs of Paul Gascoigne's wonder goal in 1996 have been played in the lead-up, as England supporters dream that football might finally come home.

But one man who will be hoping the visitors rain on their parade is Ian Pool, a cover supervisor at Telford Priory School in Wrockwardine Wood, Telford.

Proud Scot Mr Pool is well known in the county for playing the bagpipes at Burns Night suppers as well as military parades and other engagements.

He hopes he will be able to return to class on Monday with his head held high, but realises he will get stick from all sides if Scotland lose.

The Tartan Army are famously loud and proud, and Mr Pool is ready to make some noise ahead of tonight's Euro's clash against England.

"We'll have to see how it goes, it'll be interesting," he said. "The first game didn't go to plan, but you never know what will happen."

England lead the group with three points after defeating Croatia 1-0 and, after Scotland's 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their first match, the onus will be on them to try and get a result as they aim to remain in the tournament beyond the first round.

As the clash has drawn nearer, the rivalry has built.