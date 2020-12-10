Tractor towing trailer crashes into house near Telford

Emergency services at the scene of the tractor crash

The collision involving a tractor towing a trailer happened on the B5062 Cotwall Lane, in High Ercall, shortly before 9.45am.

The front of the green tractor was embedded in the ground floor of the cream-coloured two-storey cottage.

The crash has closed the B5062, with police cordoning off the road.

The crash closed the B5602

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it has sent three crews including the rescue tender from Shrewsbury and Wellington to the incident along with an operations officer.

The service said no one was trapped.

The crash closed the B5602