Family pay tribute to murder victim

The 28-year-old was stabbed in the neck during a fight in Chester-le-Street, Durham, in July last year.

On Monday Mohammed Raham, 43, of Eamont Gardens, Hartlepool, was found guilty of murder by a jury on Monday.

He had denied the charge. He will be sentenced on December 14.

Mr Stokoe had lived with his grandparents, Caroline and John Jordan, in Broseley as a boy and went to Broseley Primary School.

Speaking from the north east, where the family has been staying during the trial, Mrs Jordan said the carrying of knives should be met with a prison sentence.

"In the old days you fought with fists. With knives you are talking about lives being lost," she said.

She said that last 18 months had been the darkest of the family's history.

"We will never get over this," she said.

"My daughter is completely devastated. The heartache and loss that the family has suffered is awful."

"This Covid pandemic has seen the trial postponed and postponed and we had to watch the trial from a special video link."

"Listening to the evidence has been dreadful."

She paid tribute to her grandson saying that he had been full of life.

"He had been in the army and was a father," she said.