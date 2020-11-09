Better lighting and more cameras on the cards as 'Safer Streets' initiative launched in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police and the region's police and crime commissioner are working together to reduce crime in Brookside.

The partnership project gets underway thanks to a £550k funding boost from the Home Office, which will see a package of measures introduced to improve the lives of local residents.

A recent survey of residents carried out by the Safer Neighbourhood Teams for south Telford found that whilst the majority of respondents were pleased with the work of their local police team, many were concerned about high levels of burglary and theft, and a number said that they wanted to feel safer in their own homes.

Better street lighting, new CCTV, alley-gating, home security measures and environmental improvements are among the proposals being considered.

Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Jim Baker, said: “Taking measures to help prevent crime in the first instance is absolutely crucial. We’ve already carried out a number of initiatives and operations in the area including rolling out property marking and we’re pleased we can now enhance this even more thanks to the funding.

“This is a great opportunity for local residents to get involved and have their say and I would encourage people to let us know where they think the alley-gates would be best located.”

The partners have identified 14 locations for alley-gates, which they believe will help make Brookside safer for residents. The proposed locations are subject to a four-week consultation with residents that runs from November 9 to December 7.

'Great community spirit'

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, said: “While our aim for the project is to reduce crime and make people feel safer, it is also about building on the great community spirit in Brookside and everyone working together to positively impact people’s wellbeing. These schemes have worked well in other parts of the country and I am excited to see it get underway here.”

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion said: “I’m delighted that we have been awarded this funding, and that the residents of Brookside will soon benefit from it. I made a commitment as commissioner that I would build safer and more secure communities, and this funding will help in delivering that.

"This money will allow additional investment to be placed in preventative measures, such as improved home security or increased street lighting. By doing this it will make a real difference to the residents, and will hopefully give them a sense of community. I look forward to working with partners to achieve this.”

Letters explaining more about the project and how people can have their say are being delivered to residents living near the proposed alley-gate locations this week. All Brookside residents are, however, encouraged to look at the proposals and have their say.