Council urges donations to Poppy Appeal after Telford war memorial vandalised

What appears to be the name 'Olly' has been scratched into the roll of honour at the Lawley War Memorial.

The memorial at Lawley, Telford, was damaged last weekend and a number of residents have offered to put money towards its repair.

The memorial had what appears to be the name 'Olly' scratched above the roll of honour, which lists the names of the parish's fallen.

Lawley & Overdale Parish Council has said it will arrange for the repairs to be carried out and asked people wishing to give money towards the work to instead donate to the Poppy Appeal, which has faced unprecedented difficulties in fundraising due to the pandemic.

Councillor Raj Mehta, chair or Lawley and Overdale Parish Council said: "We would like to express our sincere thanks to residents that have commented on the damage done to the war memorial who are clearly as angry as we are about it and have offered to contribute towards its repair.

"We are deeply moved by the community spirit being shown and thank you all for your offers.

"If people wish to make a donation to the Poppy Appeal in lieu of any contributions to ourselves, then I am sure they would be very gratefully received, especially this year when fund raising has been badly affected.

"We are proud of our war memorial and of our community."