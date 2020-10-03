Nobody hurt in wet weather crash on A442 slip road

Police have warned drivers to be careful in wet conditions after a driver lost control and hit a crash barrier.

The driver of the car was not injured. Photo: Telford Cops
The blue hatchback was travelling down a slip road onto the A442 near Ketley Bank in Telford this afternoon when it skidded off the road surface and hit the low barrier.

It is understood nobody was hurt in the crash and motorists were able to get around the car before it was cleared.

Heavy rain has been falling across the region today and West Mercia Police officers in Telford reminded people travelling: "Please be aware of the wet roads, it's extra slippy out there."

A severe weather warning for rain has been issued covering all of Shropshire and Mid Wales until 6am on Sunday.

By Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

