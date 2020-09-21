Menu

Shropshire villagers win £1,000 each in postcode lottery

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Two people in a Shropshire village were celebrating over the weekend after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

The neighbours at Blakenham Court, Horsehay, netted the windfall when TF4 3UR was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday, September 20.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “Congratulations to our winners! I’m sure this news made their day and I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Friends of the Earth which has received more than £9.1 million in funding thanks to players. It defends wildlife and natural habitats, works to secure safer food and water and champions the move to clean energy.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

