Shropshire villagers win £1,000 each in postcode lottery

The neighbours at Blakenham Court, Horsehay, netted the windfall when TF4 3UR was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday, September 20.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “Congratulations to our winners! I’m sure this news made their day and I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Friends of the Earth which has received more than £9.1 million in funding thanks to players. It defends wildlife and natural habitats, works to secure safer food and water and champions the move to clean energy.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

