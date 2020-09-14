Menu

Telford woman charged with assault after police officer is spat at

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A woman has been charged with assault and remanded in custody after a police officer was spat at in Telford.

The woman was being arrested after a domestic incident in Telford yesterday.

She was subsequently charged with assaulting an emergency worker as well as a public order offence, and taken into custody to go before the courts.

Today marks the second anniversary of the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018, which saw maximum sentences for assaults double from six to 12 months in prison.

