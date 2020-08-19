Nursery nurse, 48, killed in Shropshire A442 crash is named

Nursery nurse Sophie Louise Clarkson, who was 48, was involved in an accident on the A442, near Waters Upton, last Tuesday.

Emergency services were called soon after 10am and despite their best efforts, she was declared dead at the scene.

Her car was the only vehicle involved. The road was closed for some time after the crash.

Mrs Clarkson was born in Bridgnorth but lived latterly in Hinstock, near Market Drayton.

Shropshire's coroner John Ellery opened an inquest into her death at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, and after hearing outline facts he adjourned the hearing to November 25.