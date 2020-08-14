Tributes pour in for popular Shropshire cricketer and "devoted" family man

The talented Shropshire County Cricket League all-rounder and father-of-two Eugene McCarney passed away on Sunday following a short battle with cancer.

He would have celebrated his 50th birthday on September 5.

His heartbroken wife Pru said the family has been touched by the outpouring of support from so many well-wishers across the community.

The recruitment company director was a member of Shelton Cricket Club, in Shrewsbury, and had previously played for Knockin, Tibberton and Quatt.

Mrs McCarney, of Shifnal, said: "We would like to say how overwhelmed we all are by the outpouring of so many messages of love and respect for him.

'His life was pink'

"His life was pink, surrounded by his girls, and he was devoted to his girls. He adored them and he was so very proud of everything our family had achieved.

"He worked hard, he was fiercely loyal to those around him, he played the game passionately but was always gracious after the game, stopping for a beer with the opposition as that’s what cricket is all about.

"We will all miss him dreadfully and all of our hearts are broken at this time, but with the help of Shelton and their cricketing family, eventually we will all come to terms with this and help leave a legacy for him."

Family friend Matthew Cadawallader said: "Eugene was like a brother to me and he and my brother James were best mates. We were very close.

"We went to Australia together to watch cricket and we had a great time. His passing is just devastating.

Eugene McCarney, second from right, and his teammates celebrate becoming Shropshire County Cricket League first division champions in 2019

"He loved cricket and worked hard as a member of our club's committee at Shelton.

"He was an all-rounder on the pitch, he was good at batting and fielding, but his speciality on the crease was the sweep shot. He was the right man to have on your team.

"He was fiercely competitive and a nightmare to play against, but after the game he would head to have drinks with the opposition team.

"He was also a big Liverpool football fan and a huge Welsh rugby fan. He was originally from Pembrokeshire, Wales, and never lost touch with his rugby roots. He went to as many of the national rugby matches as he could.

"He will be sorely missed by loads of people."

Mr McCarney is also survived by daughters Harriet, 10, Georgina, eight, brother Kevin, 48, and his mother June.

An online funding page has been set up via Just Giving by family friends to raise £12,200 to create a legacy in his memory. Donations should be made via that.