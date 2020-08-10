Weather warning issued as Shropshire and North Wales brace for thunderstorms

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office covering the whole county, warning of possible 'disruption to travel and power supplies as well as some damage to buildings'.

Shropshire and North Wales are among the areas at risk from about 4pm this afternoon into the early hours of the morning with a possibility of 150mm of rainfall expected within a few hours. This is twice the average level of rainfall for August.

Conditions are expected to become more unsettled from today up until Friday.

Some places were expected to experience bad weather overnight with a small chance communities may be completely cut off.

There was also a risk that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from flood water, lightning strikes and large hail stones.

Motorists are being advised to take care and slow down when travelling in heavy rain, wind and stormy conditions.

Following a warning over the weekend chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said today: “A second yellow thunderstorm warning is also in place for parts of North West England, North Wales and West Midlands where the worst of the storms are likely to occur.

"Here exceptional rainfall totals could be seen of 60mm in an hour with a very small chance of 150mm of rainfall in three or four hours."