Four vehicles from the same company seized by police on Shropshire roads for false plates

The company, purportedly a highway maintenance firm, has had its vehicles stopped by officers for having bogus registrations and a variety of traffic offences including no insurance.

One of the vehicles, which was stopped at Junction 4 of the M54 at Telford earlier this week, had not been taxed for more than two years.

After the latest incident which took place today, Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit tweeted: "This is now the fourth 'Highway Maintenance' vehicle we have seized from the same company for displaying false plates and a wide variety of traffic offences.

"Such disregard for the rules will not be tolerated and we will continue to police this matter robustly."

The team also said that the company could expect visits from partner agencies soon.