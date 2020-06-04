Telford tower block to be demolished under redevelopment plan

The Wrekin Housing Group (WHG) has applied to build 81 one- and two-bedroom extra care apartments on the site in Dothill. Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision at a later date.

Haughmond Court, an apartment building formerly on the one-and-a-half-acre site, was demolished in 2015, while Apley Court, which contains 51 supported flats, remains.

A design statement, submitted with the application, says extra care housing provides “affordable and sustainable accommodation for vulnerable people”, and the need for it is “well-documented locally and nationally”.

Apley Court

The design statement, prepared by Sutton and Wilkinson Chartered Architects, acting as WHG’s planning agent, says: “Apley Court currently consists of 51 supported flats with a ground-floor communal lounge which is owned and managed by WHG, a registered affordable housing provider based in Telford.

“Apley’s sister nine-storey tower block, Haughmond Court, was demolished in 2015 and also provided supported living accommodation.”

It now houses an electrical substation which will be relocated, says the statement.

The first of the project’s two phases will consist of a five-storey tower, including 22 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom flats, being built immediately to the south of Apley Court.

This structure will include a ground-floor “community hub” intended to promote “integration, learning and wellbeing”, with facilities including lounges, a cafe, hairdressers, a laundrette and buggy storage.

“Upon completion of phase one, the residents will be offered one of the new apartments,” the statement says.

“If residents do not wish to move to the new section, suitable and affordable accommodation will be offered in its place.

“Once all of the residents have vacated Apley Court the existing tower block will be demolished and the construction of phase two commenced.”

This tower will have a smaller footprint but be one storey taller and include 16 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom flats.

The statement adds: “Telford as a whole has an existing and growing need for extra care housing, evidenced by the numbers of people who are being admitted to residential care and the demographic profile showing a significant growth in the elderly population over the next 20 years.”

Wellington Town Council will be asked for its views, along with residents of Eyton View, Minsterley Close and Severn Drive, in a consultation period which runs until Thursday, June 25.