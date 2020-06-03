Telford photo competition for World Environment Day

People can send in any snap taken in the borough that demonstrates its biodiversity, until next Monday.

The competition is for World Environment Day, which is this Friday.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for visitor economy, historic and natural environment, and climate change said: “We are really keen for our residents to share their photos of the nature and wildlife they see on their daily walk in the borough.

“My Wild Telford will provide a visual record of wide variety of wildlife we have in the borough.

“We are so lucky to live in such a green place and I am looking forward to seeing all of the entries for the photography competition.”

The council suggested the borough's many green spaces and woodlands as good places to start looking for flora and fauna.

Photos should be shared either on the competition post on the council’s Facebook page or in the Pride in Our Community Facebook group, with the hashtag #WED2020competition and notes saying where the photos were taken.

The competition is open to all Telford and Wrekin residents and the closing date is midnight on June 8.

A panel of judges including councillors as well as John Box from the Shropshire Wildlife Trust will choose the winner of the competition, and the winner of a drawing competition for those aged 11 and under.

My Wild Telford will also launch its On The Map feature this weekend. Residents will be invited to record the nature and wildlife they see around the borough and these records will then be uploaded to an interactive map.

To learn more and find the full list of terms and conditions, visit facebook.com/TelfordWrekin

The deadline for entries to both competitions is June 8 and the winners will be announced on June 12.