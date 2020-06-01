Nursery playground destroyed in huge Telford industrial estate fire

The dramatic fire at Halesfield 23 broke out at around 10.45pm and initially involved a large number of pallets before spreading to two neighbouring properties.

Halesfield Day Nursery's playground was destroyed in the blaze as flames rose high into the sky and smoke billowed across Telford.

The fire was still smouldering at 7.30am and crews remain at the scene damping down.

Twelve fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform, the incident command unit and the incident support unit were sent to the scene from across Shropshire.

The Environment Agency, police, Telford & Wrekin Council and utility workers were also called.

Update on #Halesfield #fire #telford Our crews and Fire Control have worked hard through the night doing an excellent job in preventing the fire spreading to nearby businesses. @ShropshireStar @shropsfire @BBCShropshire pic.twitter.com/IVTAwq2S41 — Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson) June 1, 2020

Craig Jackson, Shrewsbury fire station manager, said the blaze could be seen across the county and that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Halesfield Day Nursery shared photos of the damage on Facebook and said its playground had been "totally destroyed".

"We are absolutely gutted and still struggling to get our heads round it," the nursery wrote.

"Thankfully the building remained relatively unscathed in the grand scheme of things- so there is possible hope for us to reopen soon.

"We will keep you posted on our situation and let you know what we’re up to.

"Thank you everyone for your kind words and offer of help. It truly does mean a lot."

I’m currently at the scene in #halesfield #telford where a large fire occurred during the night. We are continuing to damp down and protect nearby properties working alongside local businesses and Electricity board. @ShropshireStar @shropsfire @BBCShropshire pic.twitter.com/oZ0zuPbvuo — Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson) June 1, 2020

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out just before 10.45pm last night.

Crews from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Hodnet, Much Wenlock, Newport, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale, Wellington and Wem were all helping to fight the fire.

Investigations will be continuing today to establish the cause of the fire.

