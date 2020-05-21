Telford's famous chimney repointed in lockdown

Telford & Wrekin Council workers have been renewing the mortar in the 209-ft high Stirchley Chimney, which has stood in central Telford for more than a century and is today maintained as a reminder of the area's industrial heritage.

The work was delayed due to the lockdown but resumed this week, though a kestrel nest threatened to complicate matters.

Russell Griffin from the council said: "Stirchley Chimney is being repointed with lime mortar. The southern elevation is to be completed and then more works will be scheduled for the autumn.

Workers suspended partway up the chimney. Photo: Mat Growcott

"The company completing the works arrived back on site this week after having to stop works due to the lockdown. During that time we have seen the return of a breeding pair of kestrels.

"As the nest box is on the northern elevation, we have confirmed with ecologists that the work to the remaining lower section of the southern section can be completed."

The chimney was built in the 19th century and formed part of an ironworks on the site. It has been defunct since the 1930s.