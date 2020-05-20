Telford radio enthusiasts take to airwaves to support each other

Meetings of Telford and District Amateur Radio Society have been suspended because of the lockdown, but members have been having radio chats, known as nets, up to three times weekly, where members have a chat and check up on each other living across Shropshire and over the Welsh border.

And it has taken on board the Radio Society of Great Britain’s "Get On The Air To Care" campaign to promote wellbeing and help ease the effects of social isolation among the 75,000 UK radio amateurs, organising a Wednesday evening get-together to hear about the national society's new Beyond Exams scheme framework.

Beyond Exams is a group of resources to encourage participation and highlight the diversity of amateur radio, including awards and schemes to help enthusiasts and clubs get the most from the hobby.

Fourteen members logged in to hear the first in what is planned to be a series of talks. It was given by Chris Colclough, RSGB Beyond Exams coordinator, speaking from his home in Leicester.

Dave Harris of the Telford society said: "Some members live in the more rural districts and radio contact or virtual club meetings are now their means of support and mental wellbeing – this video meeting is certainly a welcome way of members being able to spot potential problems.

"The hour-and-a-half meeting started a new era of virtual meetings for Telford’s radio society in its 51st year. Anyone interested in amateur radio can check the society's website on www.tdars.org.uk."

Telford and District Amateur Radio Society's weekly Wednesday meetings in Little Wenlock are currently suspended.