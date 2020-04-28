Eight crews tackle large fire at Telford firm

The crews spent nearly two hours dealing with the fire at Shropshire Skips, on Halesfield 14, in Telford last night.

Residents in the surrounding area were advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to large amounts of smoke generated by the fire.

Images of the blaze at Shropshire Skips on Halesfield 14 taken by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service said that the blaze had involved recycling stored in the compound, and that they had initially been called at around 7.45pm.

There was a one lane closure put in place on the A442 Brockton Way during the incident.

In total eight fire appliances including the incident command unit, the light pumping unit and the welfare unit were sent to the scene from Telford Central, Tweedale, and Wellington.

They used jets to put out the fire which was extinguished by 9.30pm.