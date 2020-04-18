More work for bin crews in Telford during lockdown

There has been a 27 per cent increase in other recycling and waste collections in the area compared to last Easter and a 208 per cent increase in garden waste collections.

Residents have been asked to do what they can to help crews keep up with demand.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member responsible for waste and recycling, said: “Our priority is to maintain the normal level of household collections, and crews are working so hard at the moment to manage this.

“People having more time to do jobs around the home that they haven’t got round to before is adding to the pressure. As it looks unlikely that the Government lockdown will end soon, we must all try to do what we can to support our crews to keep up with demand. They are doing a fantastic job. Like the hundreds of households leaving them messages of thanks, my thanks also goes out to them."

Steve Mitchell, Veolia director for the west, said: "Throughout this uniquely challenging time, our teams are continuing to provide essential services that help to protect communities and keep them as clean and safe as possible.

"We take the health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve as our top priority, and have a carefully planned approach to managing our operations during the pandemic. Working within the government and our own operational guidelines we have taken the necessary steps to ensure the health of our workforce, and members of the public.

"We ask the public to bear with us as we prioritise key areas of service delivery, and to continue to support our teams on the front line by following all government advice themselves."