Telford & Wrekin Council to offer council tax help in coronavirus crisis

The council said that while it could not stop council tax bills being sent out, it will contact residents next week with details of assistance it can offer.

A statement said: "We know that given the current uncertainty caused by coronavirus, some residents are concerned about council tax bills that have been issued this week.

"The annual council tax bills are processed well in advance of the distribution date. Unfortunately the bills were already being delivered by the postal service when the scale of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent and it was not possible to stop these going out.

"We are very aware that the crisis will be causing hardship for many people and we are looking at a range of measures to help those in hardship and who need to make changes to payments during this difficult time. We will be writing to everyone next week to outline the offer of help.

"In the meantime anyone concerned can call our council tax team on 01952 383838."