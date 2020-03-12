Work on Telford's busiest road progressing well as council apologises to motorists for delays

Telford & Wrekin Council has apologised to motorists for the delays caused by the work along the A442 Queensway, known locally as the Eastern Primary (EP), between the Randlay and Stirchley Interchanges, but said work is being done to schedule.

The southbound carriageway will be closed until early June to allow repairs are made to the road, bridges and drain systems to be completed and a two-way contraflow has been put in place northbound instead of closing the southbound road.

The council said the first week of work has been successful and has been completed to programme with additional work already under way to excavate the verge and carriageway.

Work is progressing well along the A442 Queensway - Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Old surfacing materials from the site are being recycled to re-use as a road base. Warm mix asphalts will be used to further reduce the carbon footprint of the scheme.

Balfour Beatty are the principal contractor for the works however the majority of the works are subcontracted and are being delivered by local people and companies.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We know that the closure is inevitably causing disruption, particularly at peak times and we apologise for this.

"We are carrying out all of these works at the same time in a planned approach and are doing everything we can to minimise delays by while the work progresses."

The works cover 1.4km of road, and 750m of new filter drain is being laid. More than a kilometre of kerbs will be replaced and 1,200 tonnes of recycled Ultifoam used to form part of the road base The project will use 3300 tonnes of asphalt.