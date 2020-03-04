More than 50 Knife Angel volunteers on hand in Telford

Helpers have been providing information and advice to members of the public as well as meeting and greeting visitor groups since the sculpture arrived last Friday.

A total of 23 businesses and organisations have also come forward to sponsor the angel through cash donations or offering discounted or free service to assist with transport, logistics and promotion.

More than 2,000 schoolchildren are set to visit the sculpture throughout the month of March to take part in workshops provided by Loudmouth Theatre Company to learn more about the effects of knife crime within the community.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for neighbourhood services and enforcement, said: "We are delighted that the Knife Angel will be in Telford throughout the whole of March – a huge thank you to all of our volunteers and businesses who have supported us in bringing the angel to the borough. Their help has been invaluable.

See also:

"As a council we are very happy to support this impressive initiative to raise awareness of the effects of knife crime and play a part in helping to prevent this. Seeing the Knife Angel and other supporting activities will hopefully further open people's eyes to this important issue."

The Knife Angel is made from more than 100,000 knives and aims to raise awareness of knife crime in the UK.

It was created at the British Ironwork Centre by sculptor Alfie Bradley and is made from knives collected as a result of working with police forces and introducing knife amnesties across the country.

The sculpture is dedicated to the victims of knife crime and a number of the blades carry the names of knife crime victims, inscribed by their loved ones.