Council investigates fraud cases

The document, prepared by Grant Thornton and due to go before the Telford & Wrekin Council’s audit committee next week, says the two allegations involve “relatively low amounts”, each less than £10,000.

Engagement lead Richard Percival also reports “a number of allegations” of members of the public defrauding the council.

He writes that these are being handled by the council’s investigations team.

The report, a risk assessment for Telford and Wrekin Council in the 2019-20 year, concludes it is unlikely fraud will skew the authority’s financial statements, because of its ongoing fraud prevention, detection and monitoring activities.

In a question-and-answer section of the report, Grant Thornton auditors asked council managers: “What have you determined to be the classes of accounts, transactions and disclosures most at risk to fraud?”

Authority managers replied that the investigation team maintain a risk registers.

“Social care is a key area most at risk to fraud,” they reportedly said.

“However, in terms of volume, risks are more prevalent in revenues and benefits.”

Advertising

When asked about “instances of actual, suspected or alleged fraud, errors or other irregularities” since April 1, 2019, they answered: “In terms of internal fraud against the council, two matters are currently under investigation.

“These cases are for relatively low financial amounts, e.g., less than £10,000.

“External to the council, there have been a number of allegations received regarding fraud by members of the public.

“These are largely related to revenues matters.”

Telford and Wrekin Council’s Audit Committee will receive the report when it meets on Tuesday.