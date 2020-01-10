Knife Angel coming to Telford's Southwater Square

The 27ft tall sculpture made from more than 100,000 knife blades was created to raise awareness of knife crime in the UK and to stop people carrying knives.

It was created by artist Alfie Bradley using knives collected from police forces across the country during nationwide amnesties.

The Knife Angel will be brought to Telford after being displayed in Gateshead.

Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted: "We’re working in partnership with @westmerciapolice to bring the iconic Knife Angel to Southwater Square in March. This is a huge operation from transporting the Knife Angel from its previous location in Gateshead, off-loading the sculpture and securing it in place for the month."

Educational support workshops will take place in Telford during March 2020 where young people can learn about the effects of knife crime on their family and friends.

One project involves rapper Trademark Blud, who is making a song and music video with youngsters which could be performed live when the sculpture visits.

Having earned national attention and received plaudits up and down the UK, campaigns have taken place to have the sculpture transported around the country, with repeated calls for it to go on the fourth plinth in London’s Trafalgar Square.