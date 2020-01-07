Youngsters kick off anti-knife project in Telford

Rapper Trademark Blud led the first session of the project at Meeting Point House in Southwater in which young people will write a song and create a music video. The group could be performing the song live when the acclaimed sculpture arrives in Southwater in March.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Rebecca Blount from Recharge, a young people’s project based in Telford which supports under-21’s in tackling drug, alcohol and emotional issues.

Youth mentor and ex-offender Ben Butler from New Generation Coaching in Telford is also involved and graffiti artist Monermah will also be teaching street art. The group is also filming a video diary for its YouTube channel. Sessions take place every Thursday from 5pm until 7pm until the sculpture's arrival.

Rebecca said: "It was a good first session, the kids seemed to enjoy it. Last night was introductions and Trademark led the session. It was all about the music.

"We had two young people that are doing the video diary come and film an interview with Trademark. They are going to be doing an interview with everyone involved.

"I was really pleased with the turnout, especially because the kids aren't even back at school yet.

"We'll be getting the backing track sorted and then probably writing the lyrics next week."

She added: "It is an opportunity to raise awareness and carry a powerful message of the negative impact of knife violence, and for the young people to have a platform to showcase and channel their skills and talent in a positive way."

Advertising

The Knife Angel was created at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry as part of the centre’s 'Save a Life Surrender Your Knife' campaign, which involved getting 100,000 knives off the street through supplying knife banks to the 43 police forces across England and Wales.

Having earned national attention and received plaudits up and down the UK, campaigns have taken place to have the sculpture transported around the country, with repeated calls for it to go on the fourth plinth in London’s Trafalgar Square.

There will be 28 days of educational workshops and programmes for youngsters in Telford during the Angel's stay.