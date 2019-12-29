M54 closed near Telford due to police incident

Highways England and police confirmed the closure of the section from Junction five to Junction four eastbound – the junction for Telford town centre.

The road was closed from around 5.20am to 6.31am.

West Mercia Police's operations and communication centre put details of the closure on Twitter, although did not expand on the reason why.

We are dealing with an incident. Motorway closure M54 Junc 4 to 3 eastbound, Telford, eastbound traffic is being diverted off at J5. Westbound is still open. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/js9cPPjbKE — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) December 29, 2019

Highways England urged people to allow more time for their journeys and provided a diversion route.

The organisation posted that the road had reopened at 6.30am.