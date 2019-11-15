Name sought for new Telford sculpture

The statue by Jacob Chandler, who is from Wellington, was unveiled at Telford’s Fashion Quarter mall entrance last week and the public are encouraged to help with naming it.

Visitors are welcome to come down to see the iconic piece of artwork before making a decision.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager said: “We are so excited to have this piece of artwork as part of Telford Centre and it is made more special knowing it is by such an esteemed local artist.

“We would like to encourage as many people as possible to come and see the piece for themselves and then vote for their chosen name. We can’t wait to see what the winning name will be.”

A shortlist of three names is available to view online and all votes should be made before Thursday, November, 21.

The winner of the competition will be announced shortly after.

By Andra Brasovanu