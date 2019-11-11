Future Fit: Legal case to go ahead after fundraiser reaches target

After reaching her crowdfunding target of £3,000, two-time Telford MP and current parliamentary candidate for the Conservatives Lucy Allan has described what will happen next in her effort to overturn the changes to Shropshire's hospitals.

The plans will see Shropshire's main emergency centre based in Shrewsbury and an 'A&E Local' in Telford.

The A&E Local would offer services for 'core hours' and would deal with emergency ambulance cases such as 'low risk chest pain', pneumonia, DVT or cellulitis.

The hospital would have an emergency medical consultant for "defined hours" but ambulances would take seriously ill patients elsewhere for treatment, and seriously ill walk-in patients would be stabilised before being transferred to "an appropriate facility".

Talking about the next stage of her campaign, Ms Allan said: "A legal case is now being opened on behalf of Telford residents, who will be the client in the case. An expert barrister will be appointed to assess the merits of a legal challenge to Future Fit.

"I will be giving the lawyers information on why a challenge should be brought. I will be asking Telford & Wrekin Council to submit the concerns they say they have about the process, to the lawyers, in order to strengthen our case.

"In the event the barrister takes the view there is a prospect of a successful case, then the residents will qualify for legal aid and we go to court for a Judicial Review."

Ms Allan said she was impressed by how much support the campaign had received.

At last count, 129 pledges had been received totalling £3,080.

Ms Allan said: "What an amazing effort by our community, passionate about our hospital, passionate about the future of our town; determined to stand up for our area; determined not to be ignored; determined to keep our Princess Royal."

The crowdfunding page can be found at crowdjustice.com/case/save-telfords-hospital-services-stop-future-fit