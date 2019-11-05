'It has been shabby, it has been disrespectful': Telford MP Lucy Allan holds Westminster debate on Princess Royal Hospital

Ms Allan said the handling of Future Fit had been "shabby" and that the decision was not made in the best interest of people in the town.

It comes as 110 residents of Telford pledged to give £2,355 as part of a crowdfunding campaign started by Ms Allan aimed at mounting a legal challenge against Future Fit.

Early last month, Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave the go-ahead for Future Fit to proceed with Shropshire's main emergency centre in Shrewsbury and an 'A&E Local' in Telford.

During a debate in Westminster Hall this morning, Ms Allan said: "This might be my last opportunity to speak for Telford an it's my great privilege to do that.

"Telford's number one concern has been the future of the Princess Royal Hospital. In the last few week the Secretary of State for Health endorsed a decision by hospital management to process with a plan that'll see Telford lose services and will simultaneously see huge investment in the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital some 30 minutes away..

"I want to put on record why constituents feel a sense of loss and anger.

"Telford is not a place that has a sense of entitlement or makes demands or that shouts over the voices of others. It's a stoical place that has often had to overcome the odds, face adversity and keep on going.

"Telford needs its A&E, it needs its women and children's centre. Anybody who knows Telford knows that."

Ms Allan said Telford pepole needed to see the benefit of the £312 million coming to Shropshire as part of Future Fit.

"My constituents want to know what an A&E Local is and whether hospital management will agree to support it," she said. "My constituents have never asked for an A&E at the end of their road. They've only asked to be treated with equal worth and dignity as anyone else.

"It has been shabby, it has been disrespectful, and we're talking about the one issue that matters most to my constituents.

"We are fortunate that £312 million invest in the area, but my residents need to see the benefit of that. If I do come back on December 12, I'll do my all make sure my constituents are treated better than they have been so far."

More than 5,680 people have now signed a petition on the Government website calling for the Future Fit decision to be overturned.

The petition, started by Tobias Haynes, finished at just past midnight tomorrow.

Pledges can be made at crowdjustice.com/case/save-telfords-hospital-services-stop-future-fit

The petition can also be signed at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/276300