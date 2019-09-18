Winning name announced for Telford's £10 million footbridge

The bridge connects the railway station with Rampart Way and Telford town centre, spanning the A442 Queensway.

A shortlist of names was drawn up of pupils’ suggestions from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Big Bridge Challenge held in 2018.

Silver Swallow, referencing the bridge’s design and colour, received 577 votes.

The name was nominated by Newport Girls High pupil 12-year-old Charlotte Toogood, who won an iPad for her nomination, which was presented to her at the bridge by Councillor David Wright.

In second place with 393 votes was Wolves legend Billy Wright, the first footballer in the world to earn 100 international caps who was born in Belmont Road, Ironbridge.

Dawley-born Captain Webb, the first recorded person to swim the English Channel, came in with 209 votes.

Sir Gordon Richards, considered one of the world’s greatest horse racing jockeys and trainers who hailed from Donnington Wood, polled 193 votes, while 178 votes went to Katherine Harley, president of the Shropshire suffragists.

Because so many people in the community have been involved with the footbridge project, it earned three awards from the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) earlier this year including the ‘Team Achievement’ award.

Judges were impressed by the way the team used the project to; 'not only bridge the physical gap, but to also link local communities.

'The project team focused on working together, while also recognising the importance of working with the local community and university, as well as holding science, technological, engineering and mathematical (STEM) events with schools.’

On the strength of the regional awards the footbridge has now been nominated for the ICE People’s Choice Awards and is up against major projects from around the world.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for housing, transport and infrastructure, said: "Thanks to everyone who took part in this vote and congratulations to our winner who has won an iPad, donated by our project partner Balfour Beatty.

“We wanted to encourage STEM learning and the bridge was a great way to do it and more than 500 pupils joined in with the challenges.

“I’d like to encourage as many people as possible to vote for the footbridge project in the Institution of Civil Engineers People’s Choice Awards.

"It’s the public who decide who the winner is so it would be wonderful to see Telford residents rally behind the project one last time.”

People can vote for the bridge to win the award by visiting ice.org.uk/telfordfootbridge

The new footbridge, funded by a Department for Transport grant that the council bid for and won, opened to pedestrians in November 2018 and in time for the town’s 50th birthday celebrations.

The scores reflect figures from a Facebook poll combined with an online survey.