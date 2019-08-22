Bin day changes for Telford

Residents in the area are being asked to lookout for new collection calendars for details of updated collection days from September 2.

Some householders in the borough will have a change to their collection day or a change to what containers are collected each week.

The annual calendars are being delivered by Royal Mail over the next two weeks to all households, which should receive them by August 31.

The changes are being made by Telford & Wrekin Council's recycling and waste contractor Veolia in efforts to make its collection service more efficient and effective in reducing its carbon footprint.

Steve Mitchell, West Midlands director for Veolia, said: “We have been working hard to develop a more efficient service for residents following significant residential growth in the borough.

"Around a third of households will have a change to their collection service, so please do check your calendar carefully.

“Residents who have a change of collection will also be sent a reminder postcard before September."