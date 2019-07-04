Menu

Appeal to find missing Telford motorcyclist

By Aimee Jones | Telford | News | Published:

Police are appealing for help to find a motorcyclist who has been reported missing from Telford.

Carl Woodall has been reported missing. Pic: @TelfordPatrol

Carl Woodall was last seen at 11.30am yesterday wearing black RST leathers with red on the jacket and a black and red helmet, according to police.

The 42-year-old was riding a red Honda CBR 100 Fireblade and is possibly in Barmouth or North Wales.

Telford officers are asking the public to share their appeal and report any sightings.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

