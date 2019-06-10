Couple move out of closed Telford pub as future unclear

John Hickinbottom and Susan King were given six months to reinstate the Cleveland Arms in High Ercall as a pub or vacate the premises by Telford & Wrekin Council in December last year.

Despite efforts to develop parts of the interior following a number of failed planning applications to build new structures for the pub, the pair have now moved out.

The pub, on Cotwall Road, first closed its doors to the public in January 2016 due to structural problems and despite renovation work being done, the building still needs an estimated £1 million redevelopment before it can reopen.

Ercall Manga Parish Council said it now wants the building back into community use as soon as possible.

Kevin Connor, vice chairman of the council, said the focus was on bringing a valuable community space back into use.

He said the council was considering purchasing the building to create a multi-purpose hub.

"There have been a lot of ongoing developments with the Cleveland Arms, but now we want to move forward and work towards bringing residents something of value," he said.

"There's no definitive plan, but the villagers have been thoroughly adamant in expressing that they would like a pub of some sort.

"Acting on behalf of our residents, the council is considering purchasing the building and developing it into a space that could include a coffee shop, pub, meeting place and space for general use."

The council has already registered an interest of a Government public works loan, but said it needs to fully evaluate the premises before it can move forward.

A statement given by Mr Hickinbottom, said: "During the three years following closure, two planning applications have been made. Unfortunately these financially viable proposals were not supported by the local community, parish council or Telford & Wrekin Council.

"The owners have to date spent well over £300,000 on refitting the kitchen and cellar, replacing the water systems, drains and heating, refurbishing the first floor and a complete redecoration of the ground floor trade areas.

"Making a further investment of around £1 million in this location is for the owners, not a viable option."