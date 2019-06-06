Mystery as Telford footbridge panel found smashed

The damage at the footbridge, which opened at the end of November, was discovered this morning by workers tidying the deck.

The bridge connects the railway station with Rampart Way and Telford town centre, spanning the A442 Queensway.

It is covered on either side by pairs of thick glass panels, and one outer panel above a section of the road heading northwest is cracked throughout.

The cracks appear to radiate from a circular point about the size of a pound coin.

Angie Astley, Telford & Wrekin Council's assistant director of customer and neighbourhood services, went to inspect the bridge today with engineering group manager Gareth Pegg.

She said that the damaged panel was "perfectly safe" and would be easy to replace once the correct size of panel is found.

Mr Pegg said: "We are already in discussion with the suppliers about how quickly we can get a replacement.

"We will aim to get it done in the next few weeks."

It will likely mean an overnight closure of the A442 while the work is done, to minimise disruption.

Both expressed their puzzlement about what had caused the crack at a panel of its height, above a busy A road with traffic heading in the opposite direction.

Ms Astley said: "The main thing is it's safe, there 's no health and safety issue. It's just frustrating and it's unclear how it's occurred, other than that some force has hit it."

A focal point of the cracks in the panel

The footbridge was built to replace the aging red bridge that previously connected the railway station and the town.

Despite not yet having a name, the new bridge was given the overall winner’s prize at the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) West Midlands’ annual awards dinner last month.

The £10 million Telford Footbridge Project also won the team achievement and the medium project awards.