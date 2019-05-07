Telford firearms suspect arrested in National Crime Agency raid

The officers, who were joined by West Mercia Police to carry out the operation, arrested a man in his 30s who is currently being questioned.

The operation took place in the Ketley Bank area after 2pm today.

The officers had been seen setting up for the raid in the car park of the Shropshire Star offices.

A spokesman for the NCA said: "Officers were supported by colleagues from West Mercia Police.

"We arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of firearms offences who is now being questioned."