Telford footbridge: A442 road closures explained as giant crane arrives

One of Europe’s largest cranes is being assembled so that the rail section of the new bridge to Telford Central train station can be installed.

But the mammoth task of assembling the bridge means road closures and diversions are in place from Wednesday.

What's shut and where are the diversions?

The southbound stretch of the A442, known locally as the EP, will be closed from the Greyhound Roundabout to the Hollinswood Interchange from Wednesday until Monday.

The northbound carriageway will also be shut from Friday until Tuesday.

Telford & Wrekin Council said the closure could be extended, depending on weather conditions and progress of the work.

See a map of the diversions here:

Diversions around the A442 closure

Motorists travelling from Randlay have been given alternative routes to get to Telford Shopping Centre, Stafford Park or towards Newport.

To get to the town centre, drivers are advised to leave the EP at Queen Elizabeth Avenue, towards the International Centre, and then along to St Quentin Gate.

Those travelling towards Newport should get off at the same junction, but travel towards Shifnal along the A464 and follow Naird Farm Road, Castle Farm Way and then follow the signs.

Those travelling to Stafford Park can do so from the same interchange.

Those travelling from the Shawbirch Roundabout to South Telford can do so through Lawley and Horsehay, along Lawley Drive.

What has the council said?

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for finance, commercial services and economic development, said: “As we approach this exciting stage, the communities’ support is very important.

“We ask for patience but also for help while the road closure is in effect.

WATCH the project manager explain the work:

A442 Road Closure From Wednesday June 29

"We urge everyone to check out the diversions map and plan their journeys via alternative routes, sharing lifts or using public transport if possible.

"We have to wait until closer to the time until we know exactly when the lift will take place and how the weather will affect it but we plan to reopen the roads on Tuesday.”

Advice for motorists

Motorists are being asked to help in reducing disruption over the coming week.

They are asked to use diversions before reaching the town centre and to avoid both sides of the EP throughout the closure, as well as to walk, cycle or car share where possible.

See a zoomed-out map of the diversions here:

A broader view of the diversions through Telford

The council warned that direct routes off the A442 will be very busy during the closure, and that it is worth allowing extra time for any queues.

Businesses have been encouraged to allow staff to work from home where possible and to stagger start times for workers in the town centre.

“Residents can also help by car sharing or if they live close enough, by biking to the town centre as small changes such as these will make a big difference to congestion around peak times," Councillor Carter said.

Will the current footbridge be open during the work?

The footbridge itself will be open throughout most of the road closure, but it will be closed to the public after the last train on Saturday evening.

The current footbridge provides little shelter and is expensive to maintain

It is expected to be reopened in the early hours of Sunday morning after the new piece has been put in place.

A free-to-use taxi will run while the bridge is closed to ferry people between the station and town centre.

What is being built?

The new bridge will weigh about 95 tonnes, span two dual-carriageway roads and a live railway line and provide a new link between Telford Central station and Telford town centre.

It will replace the existing footbridge, which council bosses say has reached the end of its lifespan and has become too expensive to maintain.

WATCH: How the new footbridge will look

Footbridge fly through revised 2

The current bridge is around 30 years old and does not meet disability requirements. It is steep and challenging for wheelchair users or people with pushchairs and luggage, is poorly lit and provides little shelter.

Funded by a Department of Transport grant, the new glass-sided bridge will have less of an incline, feature new lifts with easier access and provide a far more enjoyable and sheltered entrance to the town.

Why close the A442 now?

Work started on the bridge in October last year and the A442 now needs to be closed to make room for a gigantic crane.

The LG 1750 crane, one of Europe's largest, will be built on the road and then used to lift a section of the new bridge into place over the railway line.

WATCH: See how the huge crane will lift the bridge

A442 3D Bridge Lift (short)

The LG 1750 is so big that it will take a separate crane three days to assemble it before it can be used and a further three days to dismantle it after the bridge is in place.

It will take 16 heavy duty wagons carrying abnormal loads to escort the crane to the site, starting on Wednesday.

The railway bridge being lifted weighs about 95 tonnes - the equivalent of more than seven double-decker buses.

How can I follow the progress of the work?

You can watch the work unfolding live, via Telford & Wrekin Council's webcam feed here.