Baby bump art craze sweeping Shropshire - with pictures

Now the craze has caught on in Shropshire, with mothers-to-be following in the footsteps of the stars by commissioning artists to decorate their pregnant bellies.

Telford-based face painter Louie Croston runs Fantasy Castles, catering for children's entertainment as well as corporate events.

Louie Croston paints Louise Herbert's baby bump

The 41-year-old mother-of-two has expanded the business she started in 2014 to include body art on baby bumps after receiving requests.

To create the temporary designs she uses water-based paints that are completely safe for pregnant women.

Louie, who lives in Leegomery, says it can be a great way of remembering the special time and can be a fun way of announcing a pregnancy.

Another one of Louie Croston's designs

She said: "When I was researching face painting I came across it and thought I'd like to give it a go. "I've done several of them now. It's getting more popular."

She said most people who contact her usually have a design in mind but she is also happy to make suggestions.

Most bump designs take around an hour to paint, depending on the level of detail, with mothers-to-be able to sit, lie or stand while the artwork is being created.

Some mothers are choosing to mark the occasion with a photo shoot afterwards.

Louie said: "It's a brilliant keepsake.

"It seems like a lifetime when you are pregnant but it's over before you know it.

"It's also a good way to announce a pregnancy or the sex of the baby.

"There's been a big increase in adults getting their faces painted.

"It's not just for kids anymore, they are thinking what can they get done.

Another one of Louie Croston's designs

"With faces, I tend to create it as I go along. It depends on the individual's face shape.

"With baby bumps, what I normally do is mock up a drawing.

"Most of the time they know what they want. A lot of people like to have something that is personal to them, a bit like when people get tattoos."

Her most recent customer was 39-year-old Louise Herbert who is expecting a baby boy with her partner Lydia Broadbent, 33.

The couple live in the Heath Farm area of Shrewsbury and wanted to incorporate the town's skyline in Louise's baby bump design.

She had the silhouette of the town painted over a bright yellow and orange background with a stork carrying a baby flying overhead.

Louise Herbert

Louise, who is due to give birth in July, said: "It's beautiful. The design is really nice. It's really impressive.

"We were thinking about what design to have. The stork shows we've got one coming, the skyline is because we live in Shrewsbury and the rest is Louie's artistic ability.

"It will also be nice when the baby's older, we can look back on it."

Lydia, who has been together with Louise for almost three years, added: "It's something to look back on. It's nice to have the photos as well."

The trend is also popular at baby showers, another tradition from America that has become more common in Britain, and painting sessions can be given as baby shower gifts.

Louie works alongside a professional photographer and prices for a bump painting, together with a photo shoot, start at £75, including a 10x8 inch photograph.

For more information visit fantasyfacepaints.co.uk, fantasycastles.co.uk or call Louie on 07770 597596.