Real community spirit: Telford teenager's final wish sparks big effort

Emma Jones posted the appeal yesterday morning, saying she urgently needed help carry out the last wish of her friend Danielle Jones, who died on November 30 after battling the illness.

Emma posted: "This is an appeal to anyone that could help clear a road of ice and snow in Brookside, Telford.

"Our much loved Danielle Jones of Telford sadly passed away from cystic fibrosis. Tomorrow is Danielle’s funeral, she will be having her final wish of horse and carriage but we need help to clear the road to make her final wishes come true!"

The responses to the post came thick and fast, and at the time of writing the appeal had been shared on the platform more than 750 times, while the original post had been commented on 50 times.

All of the comments came from wellwishers, and some volunteered to help clear the road in whatever way they could. A number of workers offered the use of their tractors and diggers, and before long the road in the Bembridge area was well-populated with volunteers hard at work in the cold, clearing and gritting the road.

Telford & Wrekin council staff also pitched in, delivering grit and committing to making sure the road stayed clear on the morning of the funeral.

Emma said: "The response from the people in Telford and local companies has been heartwarming at this very sad time.

"There has been a fantastic response from the appeal with many people coming out to help. People have shared the post and people have been amazing - sharing and wanting to help Danielle achieve her dream of having the horse and carriage for her funeral.

"Danielle was a true fighter battling cystic fibrosis right to the end."

Danielle's mother, Lisa Amos, said she was bowled over by the outpouring of help from the initial appeals by Emma Jones and Martin Howard.

She said: "I'm completely lost for words.

"It's community spirit at its very best. All day people have been just working away. Even just random people walking by and wanting to help.

"We thought the worst when the snow came down on Tuesday night, but the road is completely spotless now and Danielle will really get her final wish.

"She was loved by so many people."

Danielle had battled cystic fibrosis for almost all her life.

She shared her struggles on a Facebook page, and gained a following of supporters in Telford, across the UK and internationally. Her page 'fighting cystic fibrosis - Danielle Jones' is followed by 3,033 people.

She received gifts from a stranger in New York after he watched one of her online videos.