Four homes caught up in 'suspicious' Telford fire

Four fire crews were needed to battle the flames after the suspected arson attack on a block of flats in Wombridge.

Fire crews from Telford Central, Shrewsbury, Wellington and Tweedale were called to Buttery Grove at 2.38am.

Photos taken at the scene showed major damage to the roofs of the terraced houses and a paramedic was also on the scene, however nobody was injured.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Antony Cleobury, from West Mercia Police, said: "We are appealing to the public for any help and information they could provide.

"We know the attack happened in the early hours of the morning but we are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

"The wider community may also be able to provide us with information, did you see anyone coming home late, perhaps smelling of smoke or with singed clothes, if you have any information which could help, please contact police."

The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service is now working with the people affected.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 0098s of August 12, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.