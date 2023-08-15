Bomb disposal teams called in after firearms discovered in small village

Bomb disposal experts were called in after a "number of firearms" were discovered at a house in a small village near Leominster

Police say they were called to a house in Bockleton in Worcestershire at around midday on Tuesday following the "discovery of a number of firearms".

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts were also on site assisting police with the recovery of the firearms.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Percival said: “I know that seeing lots of police and a bomb disposal van will be alarming for people, particularly in a small village like Bockleton.

“I’d like to reassure people that this isn’t an incident involving explosives. EOD are here to help us make the firearms safe so that we can recover them. The incident is contained, nobody has been injured, and there is no risk to the wider public.