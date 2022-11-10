Christmas comes early for Tenbury Wells kids' football team as they get new shirt sponsor

Tenbury U7s Tigers delighted in their new strip

The Tenbury Tigers football team, which was formed this season for under-7s, has been given a new kit for matches and training, after gaining sponsorship from CJN Insurance.

The team, which is part of Tenbury United’s 350-strong youth section based at Palmers Meadows, has drawn keen young players aged six and seven from local primary schools including Tenbury, Burford and Orleton.

Club secretary and coach Mark Benbow said: “This is wonderful support from CJN Insurance at a time when getting sponsorship is tough for local organisations due to the economic climate. The Tigers are so thrilled. Beforehand they were playing and training in any football gear or ‘playing out’ clothes they had at home.

“Now they have a striking yellow strips and blue training kits which are great quality and will last the tough time they put them through.

“It was so heart-warming to hear them say ‘we feel like a proper team now’ and we can’t thank CJN Insurance enough.”

The youth section, made up of 21 teams for children aged up to 16, has more than 50 volunteers who coach and fundraise.

Dozens of parents and grandparents are also involved in supporting activities which include fundraisers such as disco and bingo nights.

CJN Insurance, part of The County Group which has branches nationwide, has forged strong links with the community since being founded as a family broker in 1959.

Manager Jo Farmer said: “We were delighted to back Tenbury U7s Tigers. The new side is creating opportunities for youngsters not only to play and get exercise but enjoy the camaraderie of being part of a team.