Driver killed in two-car crash

Emergency services were called to the A456 Worcester Road in Burford, near the Tenbury Wells Showground, yesterday afternoon.

Police, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

Emergency services are dealing with a serious RTC at Boraston Drive Burford Tenbury Wells. Road closures are in place on A456 please find an alternative route. — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) November 20, 2019

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a serious road traffic collision involving two cars.

"One of the drivers, a man, was found in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff worked as a team to administer advanced life support, but sadly, despite their best efforts nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

We are currently on scene at a serious RTC on the A456 between Tenbury Wells & Worcester. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. Thankyou. 46, 20402 @HighwaysEngland @HWFire @OFFICIALWMAS @YourHereford1 — OPU Herefordshire (@OPUHereford) November 20, 2019

“The driver of the second car, a man, was treated on scene for minor injuries before being taken to Hereford General Hospital for further assessment."

The road was closed while emergency services treated the casualties.