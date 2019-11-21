Menu

Driver killed in two-car crash

By Keri Trigg | Tenbury Wells | News | Published:

A driver has died in a two-car crash.

The air ambulance was called to the scene.

Emergency services were called to the A456 Worcester Road in Burford, near the Tenbury Wells Showground, yesterday afternoon.

Police, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a serious road traffic collision involving two cars.

"One of the drivers, a man, was found in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff worked as a team to administer advanced life support, but sadly, despite their best efforts nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the second car, a man, was treated on scene for minor injuries before being taken to Hereford General Hospital for further assessment."

The road was closed while emergency services treated the casualties.

Tenbury Wells South Shropshire Local Hubs News Transport
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

