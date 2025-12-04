Former health shop in Ludlow sells to commercial buyer

End-of-terrace, Grade II-listed 1-2 King Street in Ludlow was previously home to former health store Grape Tree, which moved to the Bull Ring.

It was sold by Halls Commercial to Justine Crawley Property Limited after offers in excess of £400,000.

1-2 King Street, Ludlow has been sold by Halls Commercial

The property has a 480 square foot ground-floor lock-up shop fronting King Street, a basement area and offices with welfare facilities on the four floors above.

The building has pedestrian entrance doors off King Street and Church Walk, which could help to potentially reconfigure the property for alternative uses, subject to planning consent.

It is located in a prime retail location at the junction of King Street with Broad Street. Surrounding businesses include WH Smith, Costa and Holland and Barrett.

James Evans, head of Halls Commercial, worked with the team at Sydney Mitchell Solicitors to complete the sale. He said: “The sale of 1-2 King Street this autumn is another significant success for Halls Commercial in the popular market town of Ludlow.

“We are delighted for the new owner who has secured a prime town centre property with huge potential.

“We wish them well and look forward to seeing what the future holds for this property.”